|
|
Carman Eugene Davis CUYAHOGA FALLS -- Carman E. Davis (11/12/1934 -10/1/2019) Carman E. Davis, 84, "flew away home" to be with Jesus Christ in Heaven shortly after sunset on October 1, 2019. He was born and raised in Alverda, Indiana County, Pa. Carman worked at Goodyear from 1957-1997 as a race tire extruder. He was a member of Carpenters Local 285 for 57 years. His favorite activities included cooking, Indy races, deer watching, space exploration, blood donations to others, and generosity. He was preceded in death by parents, Henry Austin Davis and Eva Claire (Glenn) Davis; seven brothers; one sister; daughter, Shirley Raber; and grandson, John Wesley Raber. Carman is survived by his wife, Carmella and ex-wife, Lily; sister, Jean; son-in-law, David; children, Debbie (Don), Linda (Ted), Brenda (Glenn), Tom (Chris); 22 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren, and many other family and special friends. Funeral services 3 p.m. on Sunday, October 6, 2019 at the Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home, 1930 Front St., Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221. Friends may call at the funeral home on Saturday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and on Sunday from 1 p.m. until the services. In lieu of other remembrances memorials may be made to . To send condolences or sign the guest book visit www.cliffordshoemaker.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 4, 2019