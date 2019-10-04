Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory
1930 Front Street
Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
(330) 928-2147
Calling hours
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory
1930 Front Street
Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
View Map
Calling hours
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory
1930 Front Street
Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
3:00 PM
Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory
1930 Front Street
Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carman Davis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carman Eugene Davis


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carman Eugene Davis Obituary
Carman Eugene Davis CUYAHOGA FALLS -- Carman E. Davis (11/12/1934 -10/1/2019) Carman E. Davis, 84, "flew away home" to be with Jesus Christ in Heaven shortly after sunset on October 1, 2019. He was born and raised in Alverda, Indiana County, Pa. Carman worked at Goodyear from 1957-1997 as a race tire extruder. He was a member of Carpenters Local 285 for 57 years. His favorite activities included cooking, Indy races, deer watching, space exploration, blood donations to others, and generosity. He was preceded in death by parents, Henry Austin Davis and Eva Claire (Glenn) Davis; seven brothers; one sister; daughter, Shirley Raber; and grandson, John Wesley Raber. Carman is survived by his wife, Carmella and ex-wife, Lily; sister, Jean; son-in-law, David; children, Debbie (Don), Linda (Ted), Brenda (Glenn), Tom (Chris); 22 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren, and many other family and special friends. Funeral services 3 p.m. on Sunday, October 6, 2019 at the Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home, 1930 Front St., Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221. Friends may call at the funeral home on Saturday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and on Sunday from 1 p.m. until the services. In lieu of other remembrances memorials may be made to . To send condolences or sign the guest book visit www.cliffordshoemaker.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carman's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now