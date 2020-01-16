Home

Ciriello & Carr Funeral Home
39 S Miller Road
Fairlawn, OH 44333
330-836-3100
Calling hours
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
St. Hilary Catholic Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
12:00 PM
St. Hilary Catholic Church
Carmel Figliola Obituary
Carmel Figliola, 95, passed away peacefully January 10, 2020. Carmel had a spitfire personality, endless energy and powerful strength for her tiny frame. She worked at PPG for 40 years. She was very strong minded, frequently shared her opinion, and was always generous with terms of endearment. A dedicated church supporter at St. Sebastian and St. Hilary, she also enjoyed traveling the globe in her younger years. She had a good heart and volunteered at Children's Hospital, both Grace and Carmel spent many hours volunteering to raise money for the hospital. Together they sold many tickets for the free car, at the Harness races for many years! Carmel was preceded in death by her parents, sister, brother, and nephew. She is survived by her loving sister, Grace; her nieces, nephews, grandnieces and nephews and grand, grand nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the fabulous staff at Maplewood Senior Living for the love and support you gave Carmel for the past few months of her life. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Hilary Catholic Church on Saturday, Jan. 18th at noon. Friends may call on the family one hour prior from 11 to 12. Entombment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. To send condolences or sign the guest book visit www.cirielloandcarrfh.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 16, 2020
