) TOGETHER AGAIN Carmela (Palazzo) Milichev, (Barberton), after a 100 year amazing journey on this earth, passed away on Christmas morning, December 25, 2019. She was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on May 19, 1919 to Cataldo and Filomena Palazzo. Seventeen year old Carmela was walking through the local park, when Perry Milichev, a young sailor from Barberton, Ohio, whistled at her. Their lifetime adventure had begun. Young Carmela climbed out of her bedroom window and down the family's fig tree. The couple eloped and married. They raised seven children born at various Naval ports throughout the country, Phyllis Hurst, Brenda White (Ken), Kathleen Leubuf, Violet Megois, (Paul), Patti Scalera (Ron), Perry Milichev (Shelly), and Donna Patterson Finch (Larry). Carmela also was loved and will be missed by her many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great granddaughters, as well as many nieces and nephews. Carmela lived in Barberton for over 65 years and she absolutely loved it. Coming from the City, she appreciated all the nature surrounding her. Carmela's green thumb encouraged her to join, and hold office, in The Barberton Garden Club. And her love for all animals encouraged her to nurture many sick and stray animals. She attended Saint Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church, where she was a member of the Altar Society and spent many volunteer hours baking in the kitchen. Carmela loved cooking and was the happiest feeding her family. Cremation has taken place. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the next time you enjoy a great plate of pasta, smile, and think of Carmela.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 29, 2019