Donovan Funeral Home
17 Southwest Avenue
Tallmadge, OH 44278
(330) 633-3350
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Donovan Funeral Home
17 Southwest Avenue
Tallmadge, OH 44278
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Blessed Trinity Parish
300 E. Tallmadge Ave.
Akron, OH
View Map
Carmela Racco


1932 - 2019
Carmela Racco Obituary
Carmela M. (Caruso) Racco, 87, passed away peacefully with her loving family at her side on Saturday, December 7, 2019 after a brief illness. Carmela was born August 26, 1932 to Vincent and Rosa (Speranza) Caruso in Cimina, Reggio Calabria, Italy. She came to the United States in 1948 and married John Racco on September 12, 1959. She resided in North Hill for most of her life. Carmela was a homemaker who loved to garden, quilt, cook, and bake. She was a member of Blessed Trinity Parish for over 50 years where she proudly volunteered serving meals for her parish. Carmela was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, John Racco; brother, Dominic Caruso, and her sister, Josephine Speranza. Carmela leaves behind her sons and daughters-in-law, John and Laurie Racco, Jr. of Medina, Vincent and Roni Racco of Green; grandchildren, Alexandra Frashuer and Gage Racco. She also leaves behind many nieces and nephews and a very large extended family. Visitation will be 4 until 7 p.m. Thursday, December 12, 2019 at the Donovan Funeral Home, 17 Southwest Ave. (On the Historic Tallmadge Circle). Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Friday, December 13, 2019 at Blessed Trinity Parish, 300 E. Tallmadge Ave., Akron with Father Joe Warner officiating and Father Philip Racco. (Procession to form at the church). Interment will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Blessed Trinity Parish, 300 E. Tallmadge Ave., Akron, OH 44310.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019
