Services
Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory
1930 Front Street
Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
(330) 928-2147
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church
1905 Portage Trail
Cuyahoga Falls, OH
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church
1905 Portage Trail
Cuyahoga Falls, OH
View Map
Carmella G. Kramer


1926 - 2019
Carmella G. Kramer Obituary
Carmella "Carm" G. Kramer Carmella G. Kramer, passed away August 4, 2019. Carm retired from Kent State University after 30 years of service. She enjoyed the Indians, Browns, but most of all spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Christmas will never be the same. Carm was preceded in death by her parents; loving husband of 68 years, Steve; brother, John Ugo and sister, Mary Locicero. She is survived by son, Dan (Becki); grandchildren and their children, Matt (Gina Goodall), Luke, Olivia and Landon Kramer; Steve, Mackenzie and Jordan Kramer; Amy (Mardy) Ray, Alaina, Alexa and Alandra Ray; special niece, Cheryl Vacha and many other nieces and nephews. The family would like to give thanks to special friends, Cheryl and Jim Cannatti, and Pam Vineyard for the love and time they spent with mom over the years. Visitation will be from 9 AM until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM on Friday, August 9, 2019 at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church 1905 Portage Trail Cuyahoga Falls, OH, 44221, Fr. James Singler officiating. She will be laid to rest at Chestnut Hill Burial Park. In lieu of other remembrances, memorials may be made to the Pan Ohio Hope Ride % 10501 Euclid Ave., Cleveland, OH 44106. To leave a special message for the family online, please visit www.CliffordShoemaker.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 7, 2019
