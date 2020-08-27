1/1
Carmelo Lipari
1930 - 2020
Carmelo "Mel" Lipari, age 89, passed away, peacefully, at his home in Copley on Sunday, August 23, 2020. Born in Cleveland in 1930 to his parents Salvatore and Mary (nee Savoca) Lipari, he was a lifetime resident of the Akron area. Mel is survived by Frances, his beloved wife of 67 years; his four sons, Mark (Cyndie) of Reston, Va., David (Sandra) of Cornelius, N.C., Tim (Kathy) of Pittsford, N.Y. and Chris of New York City, N.Y.; eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and a sister, Mary Lazzaro. He was devoted to his family and church. Mel enjoyed dancing with Frances, spending winters in Florida, watching and talking sports (particularly the Browns, Indians and Buckeyes) and spending time with his grandchildren. Mel graduated from Case Institute of Technology with a civil engineering degree and retired, after a 37-year career, from Ohio Edison. Mass of Christian Burial 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 29th at Guardian Angels Catholic Church, 1676 S. Cleveland-Massillon Rd. in Copley, where friends may call 10 to 11 a.m. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery. Memorial donations in lieu of flowers can be made to the St. Vincent de Paul Society, 433 Mission Dr., Akron, OH 44301.




MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Guardian Angels Catholic Church
AUG
29
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Guardian Angels Catholic Church
