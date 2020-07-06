WADSWORTH -- Carmen Easley, 87, of Wadsworth, Ohio passed away July 3, 2020. She was born April 18, 1933 in Puerto Rico. Carmen enjoyed gardening and flowers. She loved to give to others and dearly loved her Lord Jesus. Carmen was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph, of 64 years. She is survived by one son, Ralph Easley Jr. from South Carolina; daughters, Cathy Hull living in Ashland, Ohio, Dianna Fister from Wadsworth, Ohio, Sandi Eggeman in Akron, and Teresa Barger from Texas. She also leaves behind 14 grandchildren and 26 great grandchildren. We will miss her greatly. Per Carmen's request, no services will be conducted. Hilliard-Rospert 330-334-1501 www.HilliardRospert.com