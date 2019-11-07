Home

POWERED BY

Services
Donovan Funeral Home
17 Southwest Avenue
Tallmadge, OH 44278
(330) 633-3350
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Donovan Funeral Home
17 Southwest Avenue
Tallmadge, OH 44278
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
10:30 AM
Our Lady of Victory
73 North Ave.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carmen Artino
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carmen J. Artino

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carmen J. Artino Obituary
Carmen J. Artino, 69, passed away November 5, 2019. Born in Cleveland, he had lived most of his life in Northeast Ohio. Carmen worked in metallurgy at Case Western Reserve and supported companies throughout Northeast Ohio. He was a member of Holy Family and Our Lady of Victory Church. Carmen was extremely passionate about music. He loved singing, dancing and playing the piano. He also enjoyed golfing, fishing and the outdoors. Carmen was an avid Browns fan and loved spending time with his grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Helen Artino. Carmen is survived by his wife, Colleen; daughters, Kristina Artino of Stow, Gina (Michael) Oliveira of Mars, Pa., Julianne Monge of Panama City, Fla.; son, Joseph (Yadira) Artino of Oceanside, Calif.; sisters, Bettina (Al) Reid of Harrison, Minn., Marianne (Robert) Taylor of Pasadina, Md.; grandchildren, Anthony, Maria, Jaylen, Champ, Ana Sofia, Anthony, Franco, Ava; cousin, Maria Helmerich and many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be 5 until 7 p.m. Friday, November 8, 2019 at the Donovan Funeral Home, 17 Southwest Ave. (On the Historic Tallmadge Circle). Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Our Lady of Victory, 73 North Ave. with Rev. Michael Matusz officiating.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carmen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -