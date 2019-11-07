|
Carmen J. Artino, 69, passed away November 5, 2019. Born in Cleveland, he had lived most of his life in Northeast Ohio. Carmen worked in metallurgy at Case Western Reserve and supported companies throughout Northeast Ohio. He was a member of Holy Family and Our Lady of Victory Church. Carmen was extremely passionate about music. He loved singing, dancing and playing the piano. He also enjoyed golfing, fishing and the outdoors. Carmen was an avid Browns fan and loved spending time with his grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Helen Artino. Carmen is survived by his wife, Colleen; daughters, Kristina Artino of Stow, Gina (Michael) Oliveira of Mars, Pa., Julianne Monge of Panama City, Fla.; son, Joseph (Yadira) Artino of Oceanside, Calif.; sisters, Bettina (Al) Reid of Harrison, Minn., Marianne (Robert) Taylor of Pasadina, Md.; grandchildren, Anthony, Maria, Jaylen, Champ, Ana Sofia, Anthony, Franco, Ava; cousin, Maria Helmerich and many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be 5 until 7 p.m. Friday, November 8, 2019 at the Donovan Funeral Home, 17 Southwest Ave. (On the Historic Tallmadge Circle). Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Our Lady of Victory, 73 North Ave. with Rev. Michael Matusz officiating.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019