Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 784-3334
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carmen Davis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carmen L. "Butch" Davis


1944 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carmen L. "Butch" Davis Obituary
Carmen L.

"Butch" Davis, Jr.

Carmen L. "Butch" Davis Jr., 74, went to be with the Lord passing peacefully on June 28, 2019. A longtime Akron resident, he was born August 16, 1944 in Clarksburg, W. Va. Butch loved spending time with family, attending services at Calvary Gospel Temple, playing the guitar and singing. He worked for many years as a truck driver for Helbig's Trucking.

Butch was preceded in death by his parents, Carmen and Betty Davis; sister, Pat (Frank) Martin; brother, Bill Davis; granddaughter, Crystal Davis; first wife, Fran Davis; and faithful companion, AJ Davis. He is survived by loving wife, Loraine; son, Richard Davis; grandsons, Ricky Davis, David and Dylan Graybeal; step-daughters, Teresa Graybeal and Michelle Tigelman; sisters, Annabelle Williams and Cheryl Miller; brother, Tommy Davis; nephew, Vince (Chrissy) Miller; good friend, Sharon Stubblefield; and many other family and friends.

Visitation Friday, July 5 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron. Funeral service Saturday, July 6 at 11 a.m. Interment at Rose Hill Burial Park to follow.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Download Now