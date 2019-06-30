|
Carmen L.
"Butch" Davis, Jr.
Carmen L. "Butch" Davis Jr., 74, went to be with the Lord passing peacefully on June 28, 2019. A longtime Akron resident, he was born August 16, 1944 in Clarksburg, W. Va. Butch loved spending time with family, attending services at Calvary Gospel Temple, playing the guitar and singing. He worked for many years as a truck driver for Helbig's Trucking.
Butch was preceded in death by his parents, Carmen and Betty Davis; sister, Pat (Frank) Martin; brother, Bill Davis; granddaughter, Crystal Davis; first wife, Fran Davis; and faithful companion, AJ Davis. He is survived by loving wife, Loraine; son, Richard Davis; grandsons, Ricky Davis, David and Dylan Graybeal; step-daughters, Teresa Graybeal and Michelle Tigelman; sisters, Annabelle Williams and Cheryl Miller; brother, Tommy Davis; nephew, Vince (Chrissy) Miller; good friend, Sharon Stubblefield; and many other family and friends.
Visitation Friday, July 5 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron. Funeral service Saturday, July 6 at 11 a.m. Interment at Rose Hill Burial Park to follow.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 30, 2019