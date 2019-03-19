Carmen Louise Wanacheck



Carmen Louise Wanacheck, age 86, of Kent, died on Friday, March 15, 2019 at The Gables at Kent Ridge.



Carmen was born December 4, 1932 in Sharon, Pa. to Bonifacio and Pauline (Olalde) Suso. Carmen managed the Beauty Salon at O'Neil's for 29 years and continued her work at the Sleek Hair Salon both in Stow until she retired in 2018 at the age of 85. Carmen was a member of St. Patrick Church in Kent. She was a volunteer at the County Clothing Store. Carmen loved to bake and specialized in cookies and loved going to the casino. She loved celebrating the holidays and spending time with her family. Carmen enjoyed visiting Geneva on the Lake and her cabin in Pennsylvania. She enjoyed watching the Cleveland Indians.



The family would like to thank the Staff at The Gables of Kent Ridge and Hospice of the Western Reserve for their warm and loving care.



She is survived by her daughter, Linda (Jerry) Clemens of Brimfield; son, John (Marilyn) Wanacheck of Ravenna; brother, Daniel (Karen) Suso of Sharon, Pa.; grandchildren, Natalie Clemens, Jerry Clemens II, Nicole (Doug) Potts, Abby (Shawn) Chamness; great-granddaughter, Kayden Potts. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Wanacheck Jr.; and brother, Col. Anthony Suso (Brother).



Calling hours will be held 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at Bissler & Sons Funeral Home in Kent, where funeral services will be held 10 a.m. Thursday, March 21, 2019 with Fr. Richard Pentello officiating. Burial will follow at Standing Rock Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to The Gables at Kent Ridge, 5241 Sunnybrook Road, Kent, OH 44240. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence, Light a Candle or Send Flowers, visit the Tribute Wall at www.bisslerandsons.com. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary