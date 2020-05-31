Carol A. Beiswenger, 83, of Akron, died May 29, 2020. Carol was a life resident of Akron and an owner of Akron Tractor and Equipment, Inc. She was a graduate of St. Vincent High School Class of '55 serving as the class secretary all four years. She was a member of St. Hilary and St. Vincent churches. Carol loved playing bridge with her Wednesday bridge group and cooking for...everyone! Preceded in death by her husband, Dick, and granddaughter, Monica Douglas, brother and sister-in law, Edward Lee and Kathleen Fassnacht, sister and brother-in-law Rosemarie and Jim O'Neill, and sister-in-law Phyllis Beiswenger. She is survived by son and daughter-in-law, Robert and Robin Beiswenger, Akron; daughters and sons-in-law, Deborah Douglas of Marion, Linda and Rick Szeles, and Dolores and David Kimberly of Akron; sister and brother-in-law, Dolores and Roger Bollins, Stow; brother-in-law Tom Beiswenger, Brecksville; 10 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, and countless nieces and nephews. A special thanks to Carol's healthcare providers for all their kindness. Due to COVID-19, private services will be held at Hummel Funeral Home, 500 E. Exchange St., interment at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Carol's granddaughter's fund, the Monica Douglas Memorial Fund c/o Marion General Hospital, 1000 McKinley Park Drive, Marion, Ohio 43302.