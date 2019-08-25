|
Carol A. Croft Carol A. Croft, 81, of Barberton, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on August 22, 2019. She was born in Akron on September 16, 1937, the daughter of the late Harold and Edna Sollers. She graduated from South High School in Akron and went on to work a long career at Akron Children's Hospital. Carol was currently a member of the Akron Baptist Temple and was involved in worship with the Senior's Bible Class. She enjoyed her crocheting group and cruising the seas when her health would permit. Over anything else her greatest love was displayed for her two children, Susan and David; and granddaughters, Jenny and Katie. Anyone who knew mom knew she had many friends and that she could easily strike up a conversation with anyone she met. "She would talk to a mouse if it would have listened." Carol was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Croft. She will be greatly missed by her children, Susan McGee and husband Mike of Lancaster, Ohio, and David Croft and wife, Christine of Medina; and her two granddaughters, Jenny and Katie. The family would like to extend their appreciation to the Brookdale Assisted Living (Medina South) and Brookdale Hospice communities for their devotion shown to Mom during the last couple of months. A funeral service will be held at Greenlawn Memorial Park's Office Chapel, 2580 Romig Rd., Akron, OH 44320 on Monday, August 26, 2019 at 10 AM, with Pastor Larry Knight officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Connect Church, 578 Killian Road Coventry Twp., Ohio 44319, in memory of Carol. Condolences, photos, and tributes may be shared with Carol's family at the funeral home website. (330) 825-3633 Bacher-Norton
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 25, 2019