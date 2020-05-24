Carol A. Dick
) Carol A. Dick (nee North), 78, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on May 21, 2020 after a long battle with cancer. Carol is survived by her loving husband, Tom of 40 years; son, Shawn (deceased) (Lara) Applegarth; grandson, Nicholas; stepsons, Thomas (Susan) Dick and Chris Applegarth. Carol's parents, George and Marjorie built North Lanes Bowling Center in the 1960's. Marge and Carol left North Lanes and became the proprietors of North Woods in Macedonia for over 40 years where she touched the lives of so many with her generous heart and loving nature. Carol's zest for life and her infectious laugh made it impossible not to love her and everyone did. She gave a part of herself to everyone she met. She loved entertaining and working in her beautiful yard and shared a garden with her neighbor. She and Tom enjoyed many winters in Florida with dear friends and family, especially the last five years being retired. Tom feels blessed to have been her husband and knows she's in God's hands. A memorial service will be held at a later date. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence, or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com (Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel)




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
