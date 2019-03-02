Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
Services
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
3633 Darrow Road
Stow, OH 44224
(330) 688-6631
Calling hours
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
4:00 PM
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
3633 Darrow Road
Stow, OH 44224
View Map
Service
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
7:00 PM
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
3633 Darrow Road
Stow, OH 44224
View Map
Carol A. Miller

Carol A. Miller Obituary
Carol A. Miller

STOW -- Carol A. Miller, 75, passed away February 27, 2019. Born in Akron, she was a lifelong area resident, and had been the owner of Family Visitation and Mediation, retiring in 2015.

Carol enjoyed her family and friends, her lake house, casinos, sailing, giving, helping, shopping, and loved living!

Preceded in death by her husband, George and brothers, Robert and Donald Freed, she is survived by her son, David (Victoria) Miller; and grandson, Nicholas Miller.

Pastor Jim Case will conduct service Monday, 7 p.m. at Redmon Funeral Home, where friends may call from 4 p.m. until service time. Should friends desire, memorials may be made to University Hospitals Seidman Cancer Center, 11100 Euclid Ave., Cleveland, OH 44106. (REDMON, STOW 330-688-6631)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 2, 2019
