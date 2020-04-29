|
APPLE CREEK -- Carol A. Osburn, age 85, passed away on April 26, 2020. Born on March 8, 1935 in Rootstown, Ohio to the late Ross and Gladys (Wicks) Hanawalt, she was a resident of Apple Creek since 1998 and was previously of Doylestown. Carol retired from May Co., formerly M. O'Neil Co., and had previously worked for Sterling Jewelers and Magnolia Health Care Center. She was a member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church and enjoyed traveling with her husband and spending time with her family. Preceded in death by her first husband, Donald Morrell; daughter, Kimberly Sue Morrell; sister, Marjorie "Marge" Abregg; brother, Ross Hanawalt Jr.; she is survived her husband of 22 years, James; sister, Marie Bowers of Wooster; brother, James (Alice) Hanawalt of Rittman; other family and friends. Private graveside services will be held by the family at Chestnut Hill Cemetery with Rev. Stephen Olsen, officiating. Online obituary and guest registry are available at www.zakmonbarrenfh.com (Zak-Thacker & Monbarren, 330-658-2211)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 29, 2020