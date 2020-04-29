Home

POWERED BY

Services
Zak-Thacker & Monbarren Funeral Home - Doylestown
132 N. Portage St.
Doylestown, OH 44230
330-658-2211
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Osburn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol A. Osburn


1935 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carol A. Osburn Obituary
APPLE CREEK -- Carol A. Osburn, age 85, passed away on April 26, 2020. Born on March 8, 1935 in Rootstown, Ohio to the late Ross and Gladys (Wicks) Hanawalt, she was a resident of Apple Creek since 1998 and was previously of Doylestown. Carol retired from May Co., formerly M. O'Neil Co., and had previously worked for Sterling Jewelers and Magnolia Health Care Center. She was a member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church and enjoyed traveling with her husband and spending time with her family. Preceded in death by her first husband, Donald Morrell; daughter, Kimberly Sue Morrell; sister, Marjorie "Marge" Abregg; brother, Ross Hanawalt Jr.; she is survived her husband of 22 years, James; sister, Marie Bowers of Wooster; brother, James (Alice) Hanawalt of Rittman; other family and friends. Private graveside services will be held by the family at Chestnut Hill Cemetery with Rev. Stephen Olsen, officiating. Online obituary and guest registry are available at www.zakmonbarrenfh.com (Zak-Thacker & Monbarren, 330-658-2211)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carol's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -