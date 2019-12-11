|
On Saturday, December 7, 2019 Carol A. (nee Evancho) Chlosta, of Akron, Ohio, passed away peacefully in her sleep and went home to be with the Lord at the age of 75. Carol was born to Mildred and George Evancho in Lackawanna, NY. She received her LPN license and worked in Buffalo with the elderly and people with disabilities. Carol was a beloved employee and coworker and touched many lives. In June 1967, Carol married Eugene M. Chlosta and together they raised two children, Lydia and Michael. Carol was an avid traveler and visited England, Iceland, Bermuda, the Bahamas, Spain, Mexico, the Virgin Islands and almost every corner of the United States. A lover of music and art, she began taking watercolor classes in her 30's. Carol's beautiful florals and landscapes, as well as her figure drawings were a source of great joy to all who viewed them. Carol's two grandchildren, Erica and Nina, were her greatest joy and she was involved in every aspect of their lives. She was the consummate grandmother, and she loved her family fiercely, and made us all laugh daily. Carol was preceded in death by her father, George, mother, Milly, as well as her brother, Don. She is survived by her loving husband, Gene; her two children, Lydia and Mike; son in law, Bill; her granddaughters, Erica and Nina; two brothers, Bob and George and several nieces, nephews and cousins. A memorial service will be held 4 P.M. FRIDAY at the Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel, 85 N. Miller Rd., with Rev. Fr. Matthew Jordan officiating. Friends may call at the funeral home one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Stan Hywet, 714 N. Portage Path, Akron, OH 44303. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com. (Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 11, 2019