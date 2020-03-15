|
) Carol Ann Howe, born April 9, 1944 and sole proprietor of Carol Howe Realty since 1989, passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2020 after several long illnesses. She was preceded in death by her father, Kenneth Ray Phillips of Pennsylvania; and her mother, Jennie Chmielewski of Holy Oak, Massachusetts. She leaves behind her husband of 58 years, James R. Howe of New Franklin; two sons, James R. Howe, Jr. of Cuyahoga Falls and John Anthony Howe of Akron; sister, Barbara Ladd of Barberton; brother, Robert Phillips of Barberton; two nieces, Victoria and Rhonda; several grand-nieces and nephews; and many, many friends. Cremation has taken place and her ashes will be interred at Holy Cross Cemetery in Coventry Township in a private service. "Last Night I dreamed of Heaven, And I saw my sweetheart there; She was standing with the Angels, Upon the Golden stairs; I thought I heard her whisper, Welcome home my love, And it filled my Heart with Joy!". (Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, Akron)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 15, 2020