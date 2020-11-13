Carol Ann Mangold, age 79 of Randolph, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at Akron City Hospital. She was born December 30, 1940, in Akron, Ohio, to parents, Wilbur and Ruth (Stump) Fellmeth. Carol graduated from Northwest High School and then enrolled in Hammel-Actual College. She was a bookkeeper and tax accountant for over 50 years with both John Delagrange and most recently was working part time for J.R. Shoup. Carol was an active member of Beta Sigma Fi and in the Randolph Community. She was a devoted member and organist for Randolph United Methodist Church. Also membership and officer positions with the Randolph Historical Society, Garden Club, Senior Citizens, Ladies Cemetery Association and Treasurer with the RSA Food Shelf. Carol was well known for her baking and won numerous awards at the Portage County Randolph Fair. Many family and friends will be longing for her peanut butter pie and homemade baked goods. She enjoyed bus outings with friends and a good game of Euchre. Carol is survived by her children: David Mangold and Tom (Shellie) Mangold, her grandchildren: Toni and T.J. Mangold; her great-granddaughter, Kilya Mangold; her brothers, Jim (Judy) Fellmeth and Chuck (Leann) Fellmeth, as well as many nieces and nephews. Carol was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Howard Mangold. Friends and family will be received Monday, November 16, 2020, from 4 - 7 p.m. at the Wood-Kortright-Borkoski Funeral Home, 703 E. Main St., Ravenna. Funeral services will be officiated by Pastor Phil Hoverstock on Tuesday at 11 a.m. at the Randolph United Methodist Church, 4078 Waterloo Rd., Randolph. Interment will follow at Hillside Cemetery in Randolph. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, all guests must wear a face mask and practice social distancing. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.wood-kortright-borkoski.com
. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Randolph Historical Society, PO Box 254, Randolph OH 44265, Randolph United Methodist Church, PO Box 275, Randolph OH 44265, or the Randolph Fire Department, PO Box 190, Randolph OH 44265. (Wood-Kortright-Borkoski 330-296-6436)