Carol Ann Southwood, age 75, passed away in her home November 13th, 2020. Carol was a lifelong resident of Akron, Ohio and a 1963 graduate of Garfield High School. Carol's favorite things were her family, her dog, and all things Snoopy. She was a lover of orchids and had an incredible green thumb. She enjoyed travel, and especially loved visiting family in Oklahoma. She began her career as an Executive Secretary at Firestone and retired as a special events coordinator at the National MS Society. Carol is survived by her husband of 57 years, Warren Southwood; daughter, Dawn Belacic (Mike); son, Bradley Southwood (Jennifer); grandchildren, Zachary, Zarah and Zanna Belacic, Holden and Vivian Southwood; sister, Katherine Clark (Jim); and many nieces and nephews in her extended family whom she loved dearly. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Lydia Klein. The family would like to recognize and thank for their support her wonderful friends and the staffs of Dr. Rose, Dr. Leininger, the oncology teams and hospice teams at Cleveland Clinic Main and Akron General Hospitals as well as the staff at the Green Infusion Center. Carol will be laid to rest in a private ceremony on Tuesday, November 17th. A celebration of life will be planned for summer 2021. In lieu of flowers the family suggests a donation to Stewart's Caring Place, The American Cancer Society
or The National MS Society. (Hopkins Lawver, AKRON, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com