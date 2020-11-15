1/1
Carol Ann Southwood
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carol's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carol Ann Southwood, age 75, passed away in her home November 13th, 2020. Carol was a lifelong resident of Akron, Ohio and a 1963 graduate of Garfield High School. Carol's favorite things were her family, her dog, and all things Snoopy. She was a lover of orchids and had an incredible green thumb. She enjoyed travel, and especially loved visiting family in Oklahoma. She began her career as an Executive Secretary at Firestone and retired as a special events coordinator at the National MS Society. Carol is survived by her husband of 57 years, Warren Southwood; daughter, Dawn Belacic (Mike); son, Bradley Southwood (Jennifer); grandchildren, Zachary, Zarah and Zanna Belacic, Holden and Vivian Southwood; sister, Katherine Clark (Jim); and many nieces and nephews in her extended family whom she loved dearly. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Lydia Klein. The family would like to recognize and thank for their support her wonderful friends and the staffs of Dr. Rose, Dr. Leininger, the oncology teams and hospice teams at Cleveland Clinic Main and Akron General Hospitals as well as the staff at the Green Infusion Center. Carol will be laid to rest in a private ceremony on Tuesday, November 17th. A celebration of life will be planned for summer 2021. In lieu of flowers the family suggests a donation to Stewart's Caring Place, The American Cancer Society or The National MS Society. (Hopkins Lawver, AKRON, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
547 Canton Road
Akron, OH 44312
(330) 733-6271
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 15, 2020
Our thoughts are with the family and friends at this time.
Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved