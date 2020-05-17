Carol Ann Starkey
) Starkey Carol Ann (Leib) Starkey, 86, went to be with her Lord on May 11, 2020, at her home in Inverness, FL. She was born in 1934, in Akron, OH, to Paul Sylvester and Klytia (Snader) Leib, Carol grew up in a close knit family of 6 children. At age 17, in 1951, Carol married her sweetheart, Calvin "Curt" Starkey. They shared a wonderful life together, moving to Orlando, FL in 1956, where Curt began his career as an Air Traffic Controller for the FAA. In 1967, the family moved on to Miami, FL, where Carol lived for the next 52 years of her life. Throughout that time, she was an active member of Coral Park and Gateway Baptist Churches, enjoying deep friendships and cooking many meals for church gatherings. She loved bowling with the Ladies Bowling League of Bird Bowl, winning many trophies. In 2019, Carol relocated to Inverness, FL, purchasing a home near her daughter, Sharron. They shared many happy moments furnishing and decorating her new home together. A faithful child of God, Carol had accepted Christ as her savior as a young girl; throughout her life, she exemplified Christ's precious love for us all. She always put the needs of others ahead of her own, touching many lives with her kindness. She will be greatly missed. Left to cherish her memory are her children: Sharon Lobman (Steve) of Inverness, FL, Robert C. Starkey (Marjorie) of St. Augustine, FL, and David R. Starkey (Barbara) of Miami, FL; her beloved grandchildren, Lisa Lobman Urofsky (Jason) and Karl Starkey; her siblings, sister, Shirley Julian of Crossville, TN; brother, Glenn Leib (Cheryl) of Wadsworth, OH; her sister-in-law, Sharon Leib of Massillon, OH; and many dear nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Calvin "Curt" Starkey in 1995; her sister, Pauline "Pete" Julian and brothers, Kenneth Leib and James Leib. Carol will be interred at the Greenlawn Cemetery in Akron, OH, in August, 2020. Cremation with care Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home with Crematory, Inverness, FL.



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 17, 2020.
