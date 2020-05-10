TOGETHER AGAIN Carol Anne Carter, 84, of Tallmadge, Ohio, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, May 1st, 2020. Carol was surrounded by all who adored her, held in love by her family as she started her journey to her eternal life with her heavenly Father. We want to extend our most sincere gratitude to Danbury of Tallmadge, Harbor Lite Hospice and the Didado family who through their thoughtfulness and love afforded our family some very special last days with our Mom. We look forward to the opportunity to gather in remembrance of a very beautiful and special person and will provide further information over the coming days.