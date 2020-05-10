Carol Anne Carter
TOGETHER AGAIN Carol Anne Carter, 84, of Tallmadge, Ohio, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, May 1st, 2020. Carol was surrounded by all who adored her, held in love by her family as she started her journey to her eternal life with her heavenly Father. We want to extend our most sincere gratitude to Danbury of Tallmadge, Harbor Lite Hospice and the Didado family who through their thoughtfulness and love afforded our family some very special last days with our Mom. We look forward to the opportunity to gather in remembrance of a very beautiful and special person and will provide further information over the coming days.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 10, 2020.
May 10, 2020
Your mother's kindness over the years was never forgotten and was a life lesson for me.
Carole R.
Friend
