Carol Arline Sakata (Hohensee) AKRON -- Carol Arline Sakata, 64, passed away August 18, 2019. She was born in Dallas, Texas, was a 1972 graduate of Cuyahoga Falls High School and resided in Akron for the past 13 years. Carol most recently worked for Jo-Ann Stores Customer Service. Preceded in death by her parents, Arnold and Gertrude Hohensee; she is survived by her husband of 26 years, Alan; and many cousins and friends. Friends may call one hour prior to an 11 a.m. memorial service on Saturday August 31, 2019 at the Clifford- Shoemaker Funeral Home 1930 Front St. Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221. Please dress in Hawaiian or tropical attire. In lieu of other remembrances, memorials may be made to the 11432 Mayfield Road, Cleveland, OH 44106. To view tribute video, send condolences or sign the guest book visit www.cliffordshoemaker.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 25, 2019