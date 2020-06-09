Carol Askew
) Askew Carol (Beedham) Askew, age 81, died on June 5th with her loved ones by her side. Carol was preceded in death by her parents and sister, June (Robert) Metzger and her brother-in-law, Tom Hoffman. She leaves behind her siblings, Alice Hoffman, Glen (Helen) Beedham and Edwin Beedham; three daughters and their husbands, Kleese (John Wesley) McMahan, Dr. Gail (Scott Trevethan) Askew and Jenifer (David) Griffith; her nephews, Douglas (Bernadette) Hoffman, Shawn (Emi) Beedham and Aaron Beedham; her grandchildren, April Triola, Heather Lewis, Megan (Austin) Bullard, Nicholas Trevethan, Shanna McMahan, Mackenzie Trevethan, Katherine McMahan, Olivia Griffith and Samuel Griffith; and her great granddaughter, Victoria Bullard. Those wishing to celebrate her memory are invited to gather at LifeSpring Church, 3321 Seajay Dr., Beavercreek, OH 45430, on Tuesday, June 9th. Visitation will begin at 4:30 p.m. and the memorial service will be from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to LifeSpring Church.



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
9
Visitation
04:30 PM
LifeSpring Church
JUN
9
Memorial service
06:30 - 07:30 PM
LifeSpring Church
