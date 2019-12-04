Home

Stewart & Calhoun Funeral Home
529 West Thornton Street
Akron, OH 44307
(330) 535-1543
Carol Barnes Atchison Obituary
Carol Barnes Atchison went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, after a brief illness. She was victorious in the many battles presented throughout her lifetime and is now battle free. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lamar Barnes Sr. and Algerre Barnes; husband, Alfred D. Atchison; daughter, Deborah Lyn Barnes; brothers, Lamar Barnes II and Richard Barnes; sisters, Patricia Adams, Yvonne Haynes, Frances Fleming, and Annie Fleming. She is survived by her sister, Corinne Sanders; nieces/caregivers, Valinda L. Sanders and Deirdre Haynes Thompson; Godson, DeVaughn Carl Thompson Jr., and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends. Homegoing service will be celebrated on Saturday, December 7, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at Wesley Temple AME Zion Church, 104 N. Prospect St., Akron, Ohio 44304, Rev. Loretta Sanders eulogizing with Pastor Gerald E. Haynes II officiating. Friends may visit at the Church from 12:00 noon until time of the service. Procession will form and condolences can be sent to Pamela Sanders Brown 378 Homestead, Akron, Ohio 44306.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 4, 2019
