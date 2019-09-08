|
|
Carol Barnes Goliatowski Carol Barnes Goliatowski was born in Martin's Ferry January 31, 1947. She went to meet her Savior September 4, 2019. Carol was preceded in death by her aunt "Ruthie" of whom she was very fond. Preceded also were her beloved "Mono" Goliatowski, and her brother, Kenny. She is survived by her brother, Robert and his wife Marcia and nephews and nieces. Carol took care of her beloved "Mono" and several dogs and cats. She worked at Morse Controls, Elms Nursing Home, JCPenny's, Akron Education Campus and Ghent Christian Church. Her passion was traveling with Mono and occasionally a family member or cat and dogs. She loved flowers and trees and could name them at first glance. She served Ghent Christian Church as: Board Chairperson, Deacon Chairperson, Women's Ministries Treasurer, Flower Committee Chairperson and Custodian. She attended many workshops, mentored and lived Camp Christian in Magnetic Springs, Ohio. She will be greatly missed. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 11 at Ciriello & Carr Funeral Home, 39 S. Miller Rd. in Fairlawn, Rev. Jae Young Rhee officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Ghent Christian Church, 4200 Granger Rd., Akron 44333.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 8, 2019