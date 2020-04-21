Home

POWERED BY

Services
Busch Funeral and Crematory Services
7501 Ridge Road 44129
Parma, OH 44129
440-842-7800
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Bass
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol Bass


1934 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carol Bass Obituary
Carol Bass, age 85, was the beloved wife of Robert Bass for 65 wonderful years; proud mother of Robert Jr. (Susan) and Christopher (Kristen); caring grandmother of Andrew, Shawn, and Alex; dear sister-in-law of Ann Gideon and Janet Snizek, passed away April 19, 2020. Memorials may be forwarded to The , P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090. A private funeral will be held at Busch Funeral Home, 7501 Ridge Road, Parma. Interment at Brooklyn Heights Cemetery. A memorial gathering will be held at a later date and will be announced on the funeral home website. 440-842-7800 www.buschcares.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carol's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Busch Funeral and Crematory Services offers peace of mind through funeral preplanning.
Learn More
- ADVERTISEMENT -