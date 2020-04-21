|
Carol Bass, age 85, was the beloved wife of Robert Bass for 65 wonderful years; proud mother of Robert Jr. (Susan) and Christopher (Kristen); caring grandmother of Andrew, Shawn, and Alex; dear sister-in-law of Ann Gideon and Janet Snizek, passed away April 19, 2020. Memorials may be forwarded to The , P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090. A private funeral will be held at Busch Funeral Home, 7501 Ridge Road, Parma. Interment at Brooklyn Heights Cemetery. A memorial gathering will be held at a later date and will be announced on the funeral home website. 440-842-7800 www.buschcares.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 21, 2020