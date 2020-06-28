It is with sad hearts that we announce the passing of our Mother, Carol Blair, 88 years, from Akron, OH on June 21st after a short illness. Before the age of 25 she was raising six fine children working many jobs to support them. She was a lot of fun enjoying boating, gambling, clubs, and cocktails. Gone before her were her parents, Melphi 'AL' and Alice Brenfleck; husband, Dick; sisters, Aline DeLisle, Doris Mann; and her favorite daughter-in-law, Maida Thomas. Her memory will live in the hearts of sons, James and John (Val) Thomas; daughters, Deborah (Terry) Ayers, Denise (Don) Davis, Doreen Eddy, and Cindy (Ben) Janeda; best girlfriend, Laurel Beth Lees; and many grandchildren, great grandchild, great great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. In respect for her wishes there will be no funeral and cremation has taken place.







