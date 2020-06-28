Carol Blair
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Carol's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with sad hearts that we announce the passing of our Mother, Carol Blair, 88 years, from Akron, OH on June 21st after a short illness. Before the age of 25 she was raising six fine children working many jobs to support them. She was a lot of fun enjoying boating, gambling, clubs, and cocktails. Gone before her were her parents, Melphi 'AL' and Alice Brenfleck; husband, Dick; sisters, Aline DeLisle, Doris Mann; and her favorite daughter-in-law, Maida Thomas. Her memory will live in the hearts of sons, James and John (Val) Thomas; daughters, Deborah (Terry) Ayers, Denise (Don) Davis, Doreen Eddy, and Cindy (Ben) Janeda; best girlfriend, Laurel Beth Lees; and many grandchildren, great grandchild, great great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. In respect for her wishes there will be no funeral and cremation has taken place.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved