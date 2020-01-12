|
|
Carol Burton Drugan, 95, passed away January 9, 2020 at her home in Cuyahoga Falls, OH. She was born Dec. 25, 1924 in Pickerington, OH to Belle Shipps Burton and Otis Austin Burton. She grew up in Pickerington and later graduated from Capital University. She married Jack Drugan who precedes her in death. Carol is survived by her companion (partner), Darwin Crouser; daughter, Christa Marteny, and grandson, Drew Marteny of OK; brother, Bruce E. Burton, and his wife, Jane Burton of Lima, OH, their 5 children; and 5 other nieces and nephews. She taught Sociology, her passion, for many years at The University of Akron, Kent State, and numerous other local colleges. Carol leaves behind countless beloved family, friends, and students from around the world. A celebration of life will be held at the family home on Friday, January 17, from 4:30 - 8:00 PM. A graveside Service will be held at 1 pm on Saturday, January 18, at Violet Township Cemetery, 180 E. Columbus St., Pickerington, Oh 43147 . In Lieu of flowers please plant a tree in Carol's memory. To leave a special message for the family online, please visit www.CliffordShoemaker.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 12, 2020