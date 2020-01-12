Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory
1930 Front Street
Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
(330) 928-2147
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
4:30 PM - 8:00 PM
family home
Graveside service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
1:00 PM
Violet Township Cemetery
180 E. Columbus St.
Pickerington, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Drugan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol Burton Drugan


1924 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carol Burton Drugan Obituary
Carol Burton Drugan, 95, passed away January 9, 2020 at her home in Cuyahoga Falls, OH. She was born Dec. 25, 1924 in Pickerington, OH to Belle Shipps Burton and Otis Austin Burton. She grew up in Pickerington and later graduated from Capital University. She married Jack Drugan who precedes her in death. Carol is survived by her companion (partner), Darwin Crouser; daughter, Christa Marteny, and grandson, Drew Marteny of OK; brother, Bruce E. Burton, and his wife, Jane Burton of Lima, OH, their 5 children; and 5 other nieces and nephews. She taught Sociology, her passion, for many years at The University of Akron, Kent State, and numerous other local colleges. Carol leaves behind countless beloved family, friends, and students from around the world. A celebration of life will be held at the family home on Friday, January 17, from 4:30 - 8:00 PM. A graveside Service will be held at 1 pm on Saturday, January 18, at Violet Township Cemetery, 180 E. Columbus St., Pickerington, Oh 43147 . In Lieu of flowers please plant a tree in Carol's memory. To leave a special message for the family online, please visit www.CliffordShoemaker.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carol's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now