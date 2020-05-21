Carol C. Mendenhall (82) passed away on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. She was born in Philadelphia, PA on December 24, 1937. She was a high school art teacher at Perry High School and a talented artist in her own right. She was the beloved mother of her four children, Warner (Kelly) Mendenhall, III, David Mendenhall, Blair (Lisa) Mendenhall, and Mary (Olivier Diaz) Mendenhall; proud grandmother of Britney Mendenhall, Taj Mendenhall, Alex Mendenhall, Thomas Mendenhall, David Mendenhall, Katie Mendenhall, Lilly Mendenhall, Benjamin Diaz, Gabriella Diaz; with one great-grandchild on the way. She loved her family with all of her heart and they were with her in her final days. The family will hold a celebration of life ceremony when we can bring family and friends together safely. Please contact the family at celebratingcarolmendenhall@gmail.com. If you would like to make a contribution in her name, please consider donating to ArtsinStark, the Massillon Museum, or the Alzheimer's Foundation of America.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store