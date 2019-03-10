Home

Rose Hill Burial Park
3653 W Market St
Akron, OH 44333
(330) 665-1700
Carol DeWise
Carol DeWise

Carol DeWise Obituary
Carol DeWise

Carol DeWise went home to be with her

Savior on March 5, 2019. Carol was born in Medina, Ohio June 17, 1948 to the late Edward Hirsch and Rosina Hirsch (Heckler).

Carol was a 1966 graduate of Highland High School. Professionally she was employed by Babcox & Wilcox of Barberton. Venturing to Alaska, Carol was employed by the State of Alaska in the Water & Air Environmental Control Agency.

Carol enjoyed many hours of fishing on the Kenai River and home canning her catches.

She is survived by her son Paul, three grandchildren, her five siblings, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Carol's family would like to thank those who helped care for her in home over the past few years.

The family is respecting Carol's wishes for private services. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.rosehillbp.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 10, 2019
