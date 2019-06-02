Carol E. Ulrich



Carol E. Ulrich was born on December 16, 1946 to Robert "Bob" and Mary Eicher and began life in Leipsic, Ohio. She died in hospice care at the Cleveland Clinic on Sunday, May 26, 2019.



Carol graduated from Leipsic High School as valedictorian in 1964, and completed a B.S. in Education from Bowling Green University in 1968. She married George Ulrich in 1968 and began teaching French at Cloverleaf High School. She enjoyed teaching until she retired in 1998. She was a devoted Christian and now is at peace in the arms of Jesus. Carol belonged to the Medina United Methodist Church and The Spirit of Joy Methodist Church in Arizona. She sang in the choir, played in the bell choir, supported the Food Pantry, and taught Bible classes in both churches. She especially enjoyed singing in "cantatas" in Arizona. She loved sewing, knitting, and quilting with other ladies in Medina, Ohio, and Florence, Arizona.



Carol was a devoted Cleveland Indians fan, attending many spring training games in Goodyear, Arizona. She kept stats during games and loved talking baseball. Her other passions were crossword puzzles and "Jeopardy". After retirement, she and George bought a trailer and traveled all over the Canada and the U.S. with their miniature schnauzers, Cricket and Lady. Travel included France, Greece, Alaska, and her favorite, Nova Scotia.



She leaves behind her husband, George; son, Matt; grandson, Alex, sister, Kathy Sorenson of Kalamazoo, Michigan; as well as many cousins, nieces, and nephews.



Calling hours will be 10:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Tuesday, June 4 at the Medina United Methodist Church, 4747 Foote Rd., Medina, 44256. The funeral service will immediately follow at 1 p.m. and will conclude with a luncheon. Interment will take place on Wednesday, June 5 with the immediate family in Spring Grove Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions may be made to the Food Pantry at the Medina United Methodist Church at the address above. Online condolences may be left at www.waitefuneralhome.com Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 2, 2019