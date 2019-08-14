Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
547 Canton Road
Akron, OH 44312
(330) 733-6271
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Rhodes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol Elaine Rhodes


1949 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carol Elaine Rhodes Obituary
Carol Elaine Rhodes (Sweet) Carol (Sweet) Rhodes, 70, of Surprise, Arizona passed away August 8, 2019. She was born in Canton, Ohio on July 20, 1949 and lived most of her life in Greensburg, Ohio and the surrounding area. She was a graduate of Green High School and Akron School of Practical Nursing. She was preceded in death by her parents, Gordon Sweet, Sr. and Hazel Stake; sister, Nancy Hodgson; brother, Gordon A. Sweet; brothers-in-law, John Hodgson, Howard Grable, Sr.; nephews, Michael Michaels, Daniel Sweet and Howard Grable, Jr. Carol is survived by her loving husband of eight years, Harry Rhodes; sisters, Patricia Michaels, Sylvia Grable, Jo Jacobs (Robert); brother, David Sweet (Linda); many nieces, nephews and cousins. Cremation has taken place in Surprise, Arizona. Memorial contributions may be made to . (Hopkins Lawver, AKRON, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carol's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now