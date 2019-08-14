|
|
Carol Elaine Rhodes (Sweet) Carol (Sweet) Rhodes, 70, of Surprise, Arizona passed away August 8, 2019. She was born in Canton, Ohio on July 20, 1949 and lived most of her life in Greensburg, Ohio and the surrounding area. She was a graduate of Green High School and Akron School of Practical Nursing. She was preceded in death by her parents, Gordon Sweet, Sr. and Hazel Stake; sister, Nancy Hodgson; brother, Gordon A. Sweet; brothers-in-law, John Hodgson, Howard Grable, Sr.; nephews, Michael Michaels, Daniel Sweet and Howard Grable, Jr. Carol is survived by her loving husband of eight years, Harry Rhodes; sisters, Patricia Michaels, Sylvia Grable, Jo Jacobs (Robert); brother, David Sweet (Linda); many nieces, nephews and cousins. Cremation has taken place in Surprise, Arizona. Memorial contributions may be made to . (Hopkins Lawver, AKRON, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 14, 2019