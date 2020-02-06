|
NORTON/WADSWORTH -- Carol Elizabeth Moran, 85, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on February 5, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene; her sister, Linda; brothers, Butchy, Howard; and her beloved Mini (dog). She is survived by her sister, Mary Skorich; daughters, Christine, Gail; son, Dave (Susanne) Moran; and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. Carol's Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Columbia United Church of Christ, 978 Wooster Road West, Barberton. Reception at the church to follow. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to your local animal shelter. To share a memory or send a condolence, please visit www.silva-hostetler.com. (330-825-8700)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 6, 2020