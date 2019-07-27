Home

Bacher Funeral Home
3326 Manchester Road
Akron, OH 44319
(330) 644-0024
Calling hours
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bacher Funeral Home
3326 Manchester Road
Akron, OH 44319
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Francis de Sales Church
4019 Manchester Rd
Carol F. Hemming


1946 - 2019
Carol F. Hemming Obituary
Carol F.

Hemming

Carol F. Hemming, 73, passed away on July 24, 2019. She was born May 12, 1946 in Akron to the late John and Hazel Cusma. She retired from Babcock & Wilcox and had attended St. Francis de Sales Church. She enjoyed spending time with family and grandchildren, gardening, yardwork, baking and cooking for the family. Carol enjoyed the holidays, especially Christmas with all the decorating and big family gathering on Christmas Eve.

Carol is survived by her husband of 54 years, Don; children, Debbie (Keith) Combs, Kathy (Mike) Marchand, and Donnie (Sheila) Hemming; brothers, John Cusma and Tom (Faye) Cusma; sisters, Patricia Cusma and Susan (Michael) Kelly; grandchildren, Scott Sauer, Sarah, Tyler and Nathan Marchand, Jacob Combs, Cayleigh and Nicole Hemming; many nieces and nephews.

Friends may call at Bacher Funeral Home, 3326 Manchester Rd., Akron on Monday, July 29, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at St. Francis de Sales Church, 4019 Manchester Rd., beginning at 10 a.m. on Tuesday. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude's Research Hospital, in memory of Carol. Condolences and memories may be shared with Carol's family at the funeral home website.

330-644-0024
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from July 27 to July 28, 2019
