In Loving Memory Of You On Your Birthday Carol Hamas (Kazlauskas) Little did we know that morn the sorrow the day would bring. For the call was sudden, the shock severe to part with one we loved so dear. God only knows why you had to die without a chance to say "goodbye". Our lives will never be the same without you. You will live in our hearts forever. Happy Birthday We love & miss you very much. Sister Diane; nephews Keith and Charles Shinn; brother John Kazlauskas (Margaret), brother Charles Kazlauskas (Sue) & Sissy's precious dog Ruby (Bless you Craig). Extended family: Colleen (Goober) and Craig
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 22, 2019