Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Hamas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol (Kazlauskas) Hamas

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carol (Kazlauskas) Hamas Obituary
In Loving Memory Of You On Your Birthday Carol Hamas (Kazlauskas) Little did we know that morn the sorrow the day would bring. For the call was sudden, the shock severe to part with one we loved so dear. God only knows why you had to die without a chance to say "goodbye". Our lives will never be the same without you. You will live in our hearts forever. Happy Birthday We love & miss you very much. Sister Diane; nephews Keith and Charles Shinn; brother John Kazlauskas (Margaret), brother Charles Kazlauskas (Sue) & Sissy's precious dog Ruby (Bless you Craig). Extended family: Colleen (Goober) and Craig
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carol's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.