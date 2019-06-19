|
Carol Herston
Carol A. Herston, 60, passed away on June 16, 2019. She was born November 14, 1958 in Akron Ohio to William Carl and Catherine Drurey. She had assisted in the family business at Herston Cleaners, and was the owner of Sewlutions. She enjoyed sewing, but most of all enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.
Carol leaves behind her husband of 41 years, Jeff; son, Michael (Elizabeth) Herston; daughters, Jennifer (Stacey) King and Stephanie (Charlie) Ramsey; grandchildren, Owen, Devon, Walter, Derek and Jasper; brothers, Tom (Tina) Drurey and Rick (Vanessa) Drurey; sister, Sheri Rouse and best friend, Susan Knicely.
Friends may call at Bacher Funeral Home, 3326 Manchester Rd., Akron, OH 44319 on Thursday, June 20, 2019 from 5 to 7 p.m., with service beginning at 7 p.m., Pastor Jack Kozak officiating.
