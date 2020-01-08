|
Carol J. Foster, 73, of Akron, Ohio, passed away on January 6, 2020. She was born on December 18, 1946 in Akron, Ohio. She was the daughter of the late Dorothy and Walter Kurtz. On March 11, 1967 she married Guy W. Foster, together they shared 31 years of marriage. Carol was preceded in death by her husband, Guy Foster; her daughter, Lori Foster; her parents Dorothy and Walter Kurtz and her brother Walter "Jay" Kurtz. She is survived by her daughters Dottie Turner (Bob) Billie Keller (Terry); grandchildren, Jonathan Turner, Macy Keller; brothers, Loren Kurtz, David Kurtz and Joe Kurtz; sisters, Sherry Foster, Bonnie Hoover and Connie Harrington, and many other loving relatives and friends. Special thanks to The Altercare nursing staff and aides who cared for her each day and to her special friend Maggi Snyder. A memorial gathering will be held on Thursday, January 9th from 3 to 5 with a service to follow from 5 to 6 at The Millheim Baptist Church 2661 Hayne Road Akron, Ohio 44312. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a or perform a random act of kindness in her memory. Arrangements have been entrusted to Adams Mason Funeral Home, 330-535-9186.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 8, 2020