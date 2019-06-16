|
|
Carol J. Lea (Wright)
Carol J. Lea (Wright), 87, passed away May 29, 2019 in the loving home of Susan and Dan Saunders.
Preceded in death by parents Howard L. and Billie June Wright; brother Charles O. Wright and Loving husband Richard E. Lea.
Carol was the mother of three girls, her "Angels", a blue ribbon pie maker with a green thumb. She loved flowers and sewing.
Carol is survived by brother, Howard A. (Barbara) Wright of South Carolina; daughters, Vickie Steciow, Linda (Chris), Susan (Dan) Saunders; grandchildren, Julie, Paul and Matt Steciow, Sally Saunders; great-grandchildren, Hayden and Adeline. Always remembered her oldest best friend, Sherry Fuller.
Warmest gratitude for the support of Southern Care Hospice.
Cremation has taken place. A celebration of life message will be given by her brother, Howard, share your memories too. Family and friends may gather at Bainbridge Town Hall, 17826 Chillicothe Rd., June 29, 2019 from 1 to 4 p.m.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 16, 2019