Carol J. Moore (Headrick)



Carol J. Moore, 65, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family following a brief illness on June 21, 2019.



She was the youngest of five children born on April 24, 1954 to George and Rosa Lee (Armstrong) Headrick, who preceded her in death.



Carol was devoted to caring for her family. She is survived by her husband of 39 years, Karl and their children, Jessica and Christopher (fiancee`, Becky and her daughter, Meradyth). She is also survived by her siblings, Karen Headrick and Mary Headrick of Hawthorne, CA, Dinah (Jeff) Dolly, Donald (Donna) Headrick of Tallmadge, OH as well as aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.



Raised in Goodyear Heights, Carol graduated from Akron East High School. She worked several jobs, including Summit County Welfare Services, Forest City and St. Thomas Hospital. Following her retirement from Big Lots she recently enjoyed some part time employment with the Racers Professional Softball Team.



Family and friends are invited to visit Wednesday, June 26, 2019 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron, OH 44305. The Celebration of Carol's Life will immediately follow at 6 p.m. Those who wish may make memorial donations in Carol's name to the .