Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 784-3334
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
View Map
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
6:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Moore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol J. Moore


1954 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Carol J. Moore Obituary
Carol J. Moore (Headrick)

Carol J. Moore, 65, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family following a brief illness on June 21, 2019.

She was the youngest of five children born on April 24, 1954 to George and Rosa Lee (Armstrong) Headrick, who preceded her in death.

Carol was devoted to caring for her family. She is survived by her husband of 39 years, Karl and their children, Jessica and Christopher (fiancee`, Becky and her daughter, Meradyth). She is also survived by her siblings, Karen Headrick and Mary Headrick of Hawthorne, CA, Dinah (Jeff) Dolly, Donald (Donna) Headrick of Tallmadge, OH as well as aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Raised in Goodyear Heights, Carol graduated from Akron East High School. She worked several jobs, including Summit County Welfare Services, Forest City and St. Thomas Hospital. Following her retirement from Big Lots she recently enjoyed some part time employment with the Racers Professional Softball Team.

Family and friends are invited to visit Wednesday, June 26, 2019 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron, OH 44305. The Celebration of Carol's Life will immediately follow at 6 p.m. Those who wish may make memorial donations in Carol's name to the .
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from June 23 to June 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Download Now