Carol Jean "Kay" Naymik passed away October 29, 2020 after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer's. Kay was born on Nov, 3, 1939 in Cleveland, Ohio to Sam and Theresa Tabone. She's the loving mother of Larry (Faith) and Lisa (Dennis Garber); beloved Nana of Crea, Klae and Autumn; cherished sister of MaryAnn Olic and Sandra Dauria; dear aunt and friend of many. Kay had a zest for life, she was vibrant, feisty, goofy, generous and caring. She had the uncanny ability to see the best in people and situations and lived each day with joy, humor and faith. But it was Kay's compassion for others and her ability to listen without judgement that set her apart. She will be remembered for her kind heart, thoughtful gestures, warm smile and for caring for every stray animal that crossed her path. Our mom wished for us to share her favorite poem, Not in Vain by Emily Dickenson. If I can stop one heart from breaking, I shall not live in vain: If I can ease one life the aching, Or cool one pain, Or help one fainting robin Unto his nest again, I shall not live in vain. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic there will be no in-person services. Please consider making a donation to One of a Kind Pet Rescue in Kay's name. We would like to honor her memory by continuing her tradition of helping animals in need. Condolences may be sent to 1512 Lakeland Ave., Akron, OH 44320