Carol Jean Mancine, 82, passed away September 20, 2020. She was born March 26, 1938 in Ravenna, Ohio, the daughter of the late Joseph and Mary Shoemaker. She will always be remembered as a courageous and strong willed person who loved her family. She enjoyed painting, photography, and dance. In addition to her parents, Carol was preceded in death by her siblings, Mary Helen Howard, Joseph E. Shoemaker Jr., Margaret Elizabeth Nair, James F. Shoemaker, and Ruth Ann Covella. She is survived by her children, Paul (Simone) Mancine, Patricia (John Wharton) Mraz, Ann (John) Sdono, and John Mancine; grandchildren, Daniel, Jeremy, and Joshua Mancine, Michael Key, Shannon Simmons, Jeffrey Mraz, Christopher Chaney, and Elizabeth Franks; siblings, Dorothy June Oliva, Robert B. Shoemaker, Barbara Louise Munson, and Thomas M. Shoemaker. Visitation will be 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at the Adams Mason Funeral Home (791 East Market Street), where funeral services will immediately follow at 12:30 p.m. Interment, Chestnut Hill Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Haven of Rest. Arrangements entrusted to Adams Mason Funeral Home, (330) 535-9186







