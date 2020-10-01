Carol Spies, age 75, crossed over peacefully Tuesday, September 29 in the presence of family. Born on May 28, 1945 in St. Louis, MO, Carol was a longtime resident of Copley, OH who loved being surrounded by the beauty of nature. She is the daughter of the late Oscar and Evelyn Gerding and wife to the late Laurence Spies. She is survived by her sisters, Barb (Howard) Wright and Joyce (Glenn) Norman; her brother, Robert (Carol) Gerding; and her children, Justin (Lisa) Spies and Amanda (Charles) Nicklow; her grandchildren, Evan and Elaina; and many nieces and nephews. Carol attended The Ohio State University after graduating from Valley Forge High School. When not feeding the local wildlife outside her home, she could be found sharing new business and investing ideas with family or broadening their perspectives by debating all ranges of topics. During her many years working in home improvement stores, she often said that the favorite part of her job was "being able to tell people where to go and what to do while helping solve problems." A creative and free spirit, Carol loved to kick off her shoes and dance and was often found wherever local musicians were playing. A private Celebration of Life for Carol's relatives and friends will be held at the Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel. Interment at Moore's Chapel Cemetery in Bath, OH. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Carol's name may be made to the Akron Zoo, https://www.akronzoo.org
