Carol Jean Wooley, 72, of Winston-Salem, passed away on Oct. 9, 2019. Born to parents Robert and Betty Loree in Youngstown, Carol grew up in Stow, Ohio and moved to North Carolina in the 1980s. Carol originally studied music and Spanish in school, but returned to Salem College as a seasoned adult and completed a degree in interior design. Art and design were one of Carol's greatest passions as was evident in her work as a commercial designer as well as her personal projects. Carol was an avid gardener and lover of nature, but above all Carol was committed to those she loved and especially to her grandchildren. Carol is survived by many who revered her including her children: Kip (Jody) Brady, Erin (Vince) Rega, and Sarah (John) Merritt; her grandchildren, Owen, Elliot, Caden and Bryce; and her longtime friend, John Hauser. Carol is also survived by three of her five siblings, Cheryl (John) Jamerson, Robert "Bob" Loree, and Chris (Dean) Warren, as well as their extensive families. Additionally, Carol is survived by her many beloved neighbors and friends, including her family at CJMW. Carol was preceded in death by her beloved younger brother, Rick Loree. A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held on Monday in Winston-Salem. Condolences may be made online at www.salemfh.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 13, 2019