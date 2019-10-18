|
) Carol June Brammer, of Doylestown, passed away peacefully October 15, 2019 at the age of 81. Carol was born on April 7, 1938 in Doylestown, the daughter of the late George and May (nee Huth) Trenary. Survivors include her husband of 63 years, Larry, they married on September 22, 1956; her son, Brian of Doylestown; her brother, Gerald (Debra) Trenary of Akron; her granddaughters, Shannon Herbert of Akron and Nichole Kline of Arlington, Virginia; and her great-grandchildren, Andrew, Dakota and Allie Herbert. Other than her parents, Carol was preceded in death by her daughter, Christine McGurk. Graveside services will take place at Sunset Hills Memory Gardens on Monday, October 21, 2019 at 10:00 AM. Family and friends may visit at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 North Canton Road, Akron, Ohio on Sunday, October 20, 2019 from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 18, 2019