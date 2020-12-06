1/1
Carol June Kline
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carol's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carol J. Kline, age 76, passed away on Monday, November 30, 2020 in Cuyahoga Falls. She was born on April 21, 1944 in Akron, Ohio to the late Conrad and Anne Reiber, and was one of six children. During her life, she had a variety of occupations ranging from being a mother, manager, accountant, volunteer at the Akron-Summit County Public Library, and even worked at a donut shop (to the joy of her children). She was quite a good artist and an avid reader who also had a love for the music of Gloria Estefan and a cold Dr. Pepper. Carol will be dearly missed by her son, Robert Jr. (Beth) and daughter, Theresa; as well as friends and relatives. Due to Covid-19, no memorial service is planned but any thoughts and prayers are welcome. She will be laid to rest beside her loving husband of 44 years, Robert, at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be sent to NAMI: National Alliance on Mental Illness in honor of the deceased. Please visit Carol's Book of Memories at www.dunn-quigley.com to view or leave condolences.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dunn-Quigley Funeral Home - Akron
811 Grant Street
Akron, OH 44311
(330) 253-8121
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
December 6, 2020
My deepest sympathy to your family. Carol was one of Rockynol’s most loyal volunteers for many years. She worked at least one day a week in Cozy Corner and was often happy to help with other shifts when needed. She loved the residents and they loved her.
Shelley Koch
Coworker
December 6, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Dunn-Quigley Funeral Homes
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved