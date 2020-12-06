Carol J. Kline, age 76, passed away on Monday, November 30, 2020 in Cuyahoga Falls. She was born on April 21, 1944 in Akron, Ohio to the late Conrad and Anne Reiber, and was one of six children. During her life, she had a variety of occupations ranging from being a mother, manager, accountant, volunteer at the Akron-Summit County Public Library, and even worked at a donut shop (to the joy of her children). She was quite a good artist and an avid reader who also had a love for the music of Gloria Estefan and a cold Dr. Pepper. Carol will be dearly missed by her son, Robert Jr. (Beth) and daughter, Theresa; as well as friends and relatives. Due to Covid-19, no memorial service is planned but any thoughts and prayers are welcome. She will be laid to rest beside her loving husband of 44 years, Robert, at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be sent to NAMI: National Alliance on Mental Illness in honor of the deceased. Please visit Carol's Book of Memories at www.dunn-quigley.com
to view or leave condolences.