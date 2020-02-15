|
) Carol June Randles (nee Jackson), 90, went home to be with the Lord on February 11, 2020 after a long illness. Born in Flatwoods, W. Va. on January 31, 1930 to Lafayette Jackson and Opal Jackson (nee Meadows), she spent her childhood in W. Va. and lived in the Akron area for 52 years. She obtained an Associate Degree in Applied Sciences from Akron U. and worked as a waitress, social worker and factory worker. But her best work was raising seven children. She was a proud grandmother of 15, great-grandmother to 12 and great-great-grandmother to four. Preceded in death by husbands Clay Rose, Edwards Crews and Milton Randles; and sons, Brian Rose and Gary Rose. Surviving are daughters, Dawn (Gerhard) Grogg, Wanetta (Bruce) Smith, Cheryl (Ron) Schutte, and Carolyn (Shawn) McBurnie; and son, Roger (Becky) Rose. Carol loved her family, reading, jigsaw puzzles, and traveling, having visited 6 countries and much of the USA. Visitation Monday, February 17 from 3-6pm at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron. Funeral services at 6pm. She was a longtime member of Victory Chapel.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 15, 2020