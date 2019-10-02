Home

Stewart & Calhoun Funeral Home
529 West Thornton Street
Akron, OH 44307
(330) 535-1543
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Stewart & Calhoun Funeral Home
529 West Thornton Street
Akron, OH 44307
Service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
1:00 PM
Stewart & Calhoun Funeral Home
529 West Thornton Street
Akron, OH 44307
Carol L. Robinson-Buck


1963 - 2019
Carol L. Robinson-Buck Obituary
Carol L. Robinson-Buck Carol L. Robinson-Buck passed away on Saturday, September 21, 2019. She was born on December 1, 1963. Service will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at STEWART & CALHOUN FUNERAL HOME, 529 West Thornton St., Akron, OH 44307. Pastor Sylvester Beans, eulogizing. Interment at Glendale cemetery. Friends may visit at the funeral home from 12:00 p.m. until time of service. Condolences may be sent to 1075 Seward Ave., Akron, OH 44320.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 2, 2019
