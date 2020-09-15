) It is with deep sorrow and much love we mourn the passing of our mother, Carol Lee Emmett (Siler) of Akron, Ohio on September 13, 2020 at the age of 88 years old. She will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 66 years, William; children, Michael Emmett (Polly), Sandra Pecinovsky (Steve), Cynthia Gray (Jeff), Linda Manfull (Rod) and seven grandchildren and four great grandchildren. She was born in Balkin, Kentucky to Thomas and Nellie Siler in 1932 the youngest of 13 children. She graduated as valedictorian in 1954 from St. Joseph Infirmary Nazareth School of Nursing in Louisville, Kentucky. After moving to Akron with her husband Bill she went on to have a distinguished 30 year career at Akron General Medical Center and spent many years in maternity ultimately becoming their head nurse. After retirement she and her husband relocated to Ocala, Florida for 15 years. She enjoyed her volunteer Bailiff work with the Marion County court system where she received a medal from the county sheriff after saving a juror from choking. Carol and Bill returned full time to Akron, Ohio in the Spring of 2019 to enjoy their great grandchildren. Due to Covid there will be no local service. Her ashes will be interred in Middlesboro, Kentucky at a later date.