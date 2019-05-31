Carol Louise Allphin



Carol Louise Allphin, 75, went to be with our Lord May 29, 2019 after battling multiple myeloma.



She was a 1961 graduate of Cuyahoga Falls High School, worked for Firestone Tire and Rubber and then Harmon Publishing in distribution, as a route manager, a proof reader and ad rep. Her many hobbies included making jewelry, gardening, shopping, collecting Precious Moments, and enjoying her many, many friends.



Preceded in death by father, Howard Meloy and Frances (Gustafsson) Wagner, Carol is survived by her husband of 58 years, Larry; son,



Stephen (Kathleen Wamsley); granddaughter, Breanna; and brother, Jim Meloy (Mindy Chaplin).



Special thanks to Dr. Jean Lang who discovered symptoms ten years ago, Dr. Andrew J. Haas, Jr., for ten years of excellent treatment, and the entire Summa staff.



Memorial visitation will be held Sunday, June 2, 2019 from 2 - 4 p.m. at the Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home, 1930 Front St., Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221



In lieu of other remembrances memorials may be made to Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation, P.O. Box 414238, Boston, MA 02241-4238.



Published in Akron Beacon Journal from May 31 to June 1, 2019