|
|
Carol "Lynnie" Lynn Barker (Lewis) Carol Lynn Barker, "Lynnie", age 69 of Akron, Ohio, died on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at her home. She was born in Akron on January 2, 1950, the daughter of the late Elmer Grant and Wanda Dorothy (nee Myers) Lewis. Carol was an animal researcher for Akron City Hospital for 28 years, retiring in 2004. She enjoyed knitting and all kinds of other crafts. She loved her dogs, Zoey and Hercules. Above all, she enjoyed her family. Survivors include her son, Carl L. (Susan) Barker; her grandchildren, Austin Barker, Joshua, Cody and Jacob Moore; her great-grandchildren, Quorra, Clark and Hunter Moore. Her siblings also survive, Gary G. (Barbara) Lewis, Karen A. Sims and Judith A. "Judy" Lewis (Jack Carlton); and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends that mourn her loss. Other than her parents, Carol was preceded in death by her husband, Benny Lee Barker on February 28, 2015; and one brother, Larry Brant Lewis. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Newcomer, Akron Chapel, 131 North Canton Road, Akron, Ohio 44305; 330-784-3334. Family and friends may visit from 5:00 - 7:00 PM, Friday, August 9, 2019 at the funeral home. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 8, 2019